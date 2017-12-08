Alan Pardew will try and convince Nacer Chadli to stay at West Brom

The Belgian was expected to be out until Christmas but could return from his hip injury as early as next weekend's match with Manchester United.

Chadli wanted to leave the club in the summer after a bust-up with then head coach Tony Pulis, who would have been happy to see him go.

But the Baggies couldn't agree a deal with this weekend's opponents Swansea, despite chairman John Williams lowering the asking price from £28m to £25.5m on deadline day.

Pardew, however, wants to improve Albion's creativity in the final third, and has identified Chadli as a possible solution to that problem. "He’s a class player," said Albion's new head coach. "He played against me when I was at Spurs and he’s a very difficult player to pin down. That’s my memory of him.

“I haven’t seen him work yet first-hand on the training ground so I’m looking forward to that but at the moment he’s very much part of my plans.

“I think he will be available for the Manchester United game. I think everyone will apart from (James) Morrison, unfortunately."

Pardew has already spoken to Chadli, even though he is currently in rehabilitation from his injury.

And he's received a positive response from the record signing, although he expected nothing less at this early stage of his tenure.

“I’ve spoken to all of the players," he revealed. "I just said ‘hurry up, we need you’.

"As you would expect, because I’ve only been here for seven days, I’ve not really had a negative talk with anybody.

“No-one has really come to me and said ‘oh, gaffer, when January comes I’d like to move on’.

“I don’t think it’s the time, even if they were upset. I’ve not had anything negative on that front."

However, he hopes his positive approach to games will appeal to Chadli, who became disillusioned with Pulis's tactics that required him to track back on the left wing.

“All managers, with their ego, think all the players get enthused and you always think ‘it’s me’," said Pardew.

“But possibly some get more enthused than others when a new manager comes in.

"I’d like to think the offensive players I’ve worked with in my career suggests I do quite well with offensive players so hopefully that will repeat itself here.

"They all look keen to play and they’re actually a very tight group, which showed in a couple of sessions we did this week.

“There’s real competition and really good energy but it means nothing unless we deliver on a Saturday."