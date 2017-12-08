Alan Pardew hoping to spark scoring streak from Salomon Rondon

The Venezuelan has only netted two times so far this season, and endured a lengthy drought of almost five months in the last campaign.

But the 28-year-old has looked rejuvenated in recent weeks, and got on the scoresheet against Tottenham at Wembley.

And Pardew is hoping he can unlock more goals from his No.9.

“I really liked him when he played under Tony (Pulis) against me," said the Baggies boss. "I thought he was a problem for my centre backs and I still think he is a problem.

"I like to think I can hopefully squeeze a little bit more out of him in terms of his performance and certainly his goal record.

"I think his performances and work rate are difficult to knock really – he always looks committed to the task.

"But maybe improve his goal-scoring and confidence - goals give you that. He is a player who I think is key to the group."

Rondon often looked isolated under Pulis when he was asked to play as a lone target-man, but he is expected to play up front alongside Jay Rodriguez at Swansea this weekend.

But Pardew isn't sure what system he prefers the Venezuelan in.

“I haven't seen him in all the scenarios," said Pardew. "Our set-up against Swansea, against Liverpool, against Man United might be different.

"We will have to see how we go but if you are asking me if he would play in all those three games then probably yes.

"If he keeps playing at the level he is playing he is a fixture of the team at the moment.

“Strikers have droughts. Even the greats have droughts like Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

"There was one season at Newcastle I think Papiss (Cisse) scored for fun and Demba (Ba) couldn't score.

"Then all of a sudden Demba started scoring and Papiss couldn't. It is just waves and sometimes it is like that.

"Once you get in that rhythm of scoring goals, sometimes you can surprise yourself and I am hoping that is what happens to Salomon."