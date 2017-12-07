Jake Livermore loving the new West Brom regime

The Baggies are part-way through their first full week on the training pitch with their new head coach, and Pardew has been trying to lift the mood.

Livermore says the players have responded to his approach and even though it’s been ‘bright and breezy’, in the words of goalkeeper Ben Foster, that doesn’t mean the players haven’t been knuckling down.

“The new manager’s come in and has been fantastic in training,” said Albion’s vice-captain. “The positivity he wants to show and the belief he’s got is us to go forward. We’re strong enough and close-knit enough to work hard for each other Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for it to happen on a Saturday.”

Pardew gave 19-year-old defender Max Melbourne a place on the bench for his first game in charge – and the new boss has invited several of Albion’s promising youngsters to train with him.

Kyle Jameson, a 19-year-old defender signed from Chelsea in the summer, and 20-year-old striker Tahvon Campbell have been included.

Injuries forced his hand last weekend, and it’s hoped Matt Phillips and Chris Brunt will return to action this weekend at Swansea.

Albion are on a rotten run of form and haven’t won a game since August.

But they have drawn the last three in a row and have put in some promising performances along the way.

Livermore reckons the turning point is coming soon.

“The lads want to do well for each other, for the fans, for our families, for the backroom staff, for those in the kitchen - everyone,” he said. “It is a long season. This time last season we were absolutely flying at this point and then we dropped off at the end.

“It’s just not quite dropping for us at the minute. We’re hoping the corner will come soon.”