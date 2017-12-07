Chris Brunt and Matt Phillips set to return from injury

Brunt has missed the last three games with a thigh injury and Phillips sat out Alan Pardew's first game in charge with a hamstring problem.

The Northern Irishman trained today, and while Phillips didn't, it is hoped both will be fit enough for the bench.

Gareth Barry will miss the game with his thigh problem, and the trip to Swansea will come too soon for Craig Dawson, who is now back in training following his knee injury and making fast progress.

James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (hip) remain sidelined for now.

"We’ve still got to come through tomorrow’s training, but we think Brunt and Phillips will be back in the group," said Pardew.

"That will help us because they’re obviously two offensive players. That’s an area where we have to perhaps improve on.

"Other than that we’ve had a good week training wise with the other injured players. I don’t think they’ll be too far away but not for this weekend.

"Barry will miss this game but he’s not as serious as we feared he might be. Gareth might be back for Man United (on Sunday December, 17)."

Advertising

Pardew is in his first full week in charge of the Baggies, and he's been impressed by his squad's hunger in training.

"I’ve learned their thirst for success, their determination to turn the situation around their desire to work and their attitude has been very very good," he said. "But football is about results.

"We had a draw at home to Palace. It was a decent performance, it wasn't a great performance. That’s the benchmark and we have to beat that against Swansea on Saturday."