Albion Outlook: West Brom fans have their say on Alan Pardew

Tom Goffe

Well that was a lot better. Other than Foster's slip and his smart save from Benteke, Albion were in complete control of the game and really should of walked away with all three points.

I know Palace were bottom of the league but Hodgson has turned them into a tough nut to crack since coming in and they have dangerous players within their ranks who can hurt even the league’s best.

Taking that into consideration and the fact Pardew only had a couple of days working with the players, the signs were definitely encouraging. And with Phillips, Morrison and Chadli all set to come back soon and Pardew likely to be given some backing in January, I’m confident that the goals will start flowing and that will in turn see us start climbing the table.

I thought the atmosphere Saturday was superb also. There has been a lot of negativity aimed towards the crowd of late, but it’s hard to get behind your team when they haven’t got the ball for long periods at a time.

That attacking intent and improved possession gave us the platform to really get behind the team and it was great to hear The Hawthorns in full swing once again.

Shaun Harrison

It was great to see Albion showing forward impetus again but how much of that was trying to impress the new boss, or indeed tactical changes by him we shall have to wait and see.

The atmosphere was better than the stagnant offerings from Pulis, and there seemed more desire.

However the lack of goals yet again was evident. Where are the goals that will keep us up and start climbing the table going to come from. Will Pardew be allowed to dip into the transfer market in January?

The new boss has already said he will attack and be more offensive in our play. I for one welcome that but fail to see where the quality of striker he thinks we have is.

The players can no longer blame the previous managers restrictions in play in that we couldn't score. Cards are on the table now we have a manager that will have a go. The players must respond likewise and show their worth.

David Skiba

The start of a new era and it's hard to judge what's changed at this early stage.

Against a team considerably down the table, and at home, Albion looked more fluid than their recent contests under Pulis.

Alan Pardew had only a handful of hours to influence and injured squad and came away with a point. What has to be encouraging is the 20 shots, as ever, we simply are left hoping the finishing improves.

What has been a notable difference since Pulis' departure, and perhaps even moreso under Pardew, is the emergence of Sam Field.

On Saturday he showed that he's not simply a defensive brick to be sat in front of the centre-backs, but a box-to-box sort who can pick a pass, and even play under the striker.

His work on the left side of midfield, and sometimes advanced all the way down the wing before the inclusion of McClean, was indicative of a mind for the game well beyond his years.

If anything, this is the sort of play that Pulis lacked; a faith in the youth players and an ability to let them play their style.

The continued growth of Sam and the more open style that Pardew allowed, with Gibbs and Field and Nyom all well up the pitch, has to be encouraging, as well as the potential return of the always-dynamic Matt Phillips for the contest at Swansea looming.

One can see the improvement coming with the squad now returning to health.

James Pullen

Alan Pardew as Albion head coach was something I personally didn’t see coming nor wanted.

No disrespect to our new gaffer but I was hoping for someone more influential. The only positive I can hope from this is that all his worst runs and results are behind him and here at Albion he can establish himself.

As for his first game I couldn’t fault the formation, the stats, nor the result considering. As daft as it sounds I’m used to an Albion team going down fighting and I think that’s us all over. Hopefully we continue to see this as progress and not a failure by design.

Also congratulations to Sam Field for standing his ground in the first team. Unbeaten every game he’s been in. Passion over quality Mr. Pardew. Don’t let ‘age’ cast over your judgement.

Sarah Rudge

It’s all change at The Hawthorns with new man Alan Pardew having begun his reign against former club Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Most supporters have been optimistic about the appointment of Pardew given his Premier League experience and being known for playing more attractive football than his predecessor Tony Pulis.

With his first opposition being his former club and against a team who are in the relegation zone, he may have been hoping to start with a win but we had to settle for a 0-0 draw despite creating the best opportunities.

The display was one of endeavour and purpose and certainly a lot more attacking intent was on show than in recent weeks.

Almost immediately the style of play seems to be changing and developing into something that can excite the fans and bring passion and entertainment back to the Hawthorns.

It is important that we remain realistic however as although most will agree that a change was needed, Pardew will be unable to implement his style instantly and it will take time before we see the best of an Albion side under new management.

Alan Foster

After the way the club was run during the pre-Pulis days where we were, I feel, without any leadership on and off the field and would like to thank Mr Pulis for installing a bit of discipline and organisation to the club.

The last two appointments the club have made in Alan Irvine and Tony Pulis have totally divided the supporters with half for and against, and although I feel Alan Pardew may not have been many people's first choice – when I went up on Saturday I felt a real sense of optimism around the ground and everyone wanting him to do well.

I have to admit having listened to his press conferences and feeling his positivity that he gives off I am slowly starting to like this appointment, but we all know if he doesn’t get results quickly it can all turn to frustration and negativity. So I would like to wish our new manager all the best of luck in his new job.