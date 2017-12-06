Menu

West Brom U18s progress to fourth round of FA Youth Cup

West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Albion's under-18s have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup after a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leyton Orient at The Hawthorns.

Nick Clayton-Phillips in action earlier this season in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Midfielder Nick Clayton-Phillips put the Baggies in control with a first-half brace.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring just two minutes in and doubled the lead midway through the firs half.

Rayhaan Tulloch, who has been called up to England's under-17s this season, scored two after the break. His first came two minutes into the half and his second was seven minutes before the end.

The comfortable victory puts Jamie Smith's team into the last 32 of the prestigious competition.

Last season, Albion's under-18s lost 3-2 to Yeovil Town in the third round. It's been six years since the Baggies went beyond the fourth round.

