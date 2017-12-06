Competition: Your chance to win a signed copy of West Brom legend Ally Robertson's book

Joining him for the event are former team-mates and Albion royalty Bryan Robson, John Wile, Tony Brown, Johnny Giles, Joe Mayo, and Cyrille Regis. One hundred lucky Albion fans have snapped up tickets for the sold-out event in the Richardson Suite. But if you have been unable to get one, the Express & Star is offering a chance to win a signed copy of Robertson’s new book Thou Shalt Not Pass.

We have teamed up with Pitch Publishing and author Bill Howell to get five signed copies of a unique books chronicling a unique career.

Only ‘Bomber’ Brown has played more games for the Baggies than the no-nonsense centre-half, who spent 18 years at The Hawthorns during Albion’s heyday in the 1970s and 80s.

He is fondly remembered for his partnership with Wile, who he played alongside in the heart of defence 573 times.

Howell told the Express & Star: “A lot of it will surprise people, managers who were held on pedestals who weren’t quite as good as they are, and the opposite too.

Ally Robertson's book will be launched this week.

“Through it all, you can see why Alistair was a central person in the dressing room.

“He was a leader but not from the front. He leads from the back, and not in a positional sense. “He’s quiet but he’s got an authority about him. He was extremely popular in the dressing room because he was one of the lads and an elder statesman. A funny responsible chap but also a jack the lad – it’s quite the full character.”

To win one of our five signed copies, simply answer this question: Who was Ally Robertson’s central defensive partner for the majority of his Albion career?

Email answers to sports@expressandstar.co.uk with your name, full address and contact telephone number.

Mark entries with ‘Ally Robertson book competition’ in the subject line.

Answers must be in by 12pm Friday, December 8. Standard Express & Star competition rules apply. The Sports editor’s decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.