Gerry Francis leaves West Brom due to 'moral obligations'

The 65-year-old said, who has been a part of Tony Pulis’s backroom staff at three different clubs since 2008, said his decision was nothing to do with Pardew or Albion.

Pulis’s other assistants ¬- Mark O’Connor, Gary Megson, and Ben Garner – have already left the club, but Pardew wanted Francis to stay on because of his 50 years worth of experience in the game.

However, the former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers manager confirmed last night that he had not accepted the offer.

"It is with regret that I feel I cannot accept Alan Pardew's and West Brom's offer to stay on at the club due to moral obligations on my part," Francis told Sky Sports News.

"It has nothing to do with Alan or the club where I have spent three enjoyable years. I wish Alan and the club owners, chairman, directors, players and supporters every success in the future.

"I am sure Alan along with the talented squad of players will very soon change the fortunes of the club in the right direction and climb up the table.”

Pardew had hoped Francis would stay on to help ease the transition of management for the players.

"He's someone I respect and somebody who did a terrific job and knows this group of players so if I can keep him I will,” said Albion’s new boss last week.

“Obviously he has a loyalty to the group that was here before that is probably tugging at him a little bit but I hope he stays."

It leaves Albion’s new boss with light resources at the training ground. He has brought John Carver with him as first team coach and has kept on goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould too.

Loan manager and former defender Darren Moore is also helping with training.

Although the Baggies have lost four coaches and gained just Pardew is not planning to make any more appointments straight away.

"We've got some internal people I want to look at," he said last week. "From what I can see the organisation here is really sound, sometimes it's good to promote from within.

"Me and John are experienced enough to carry the load for a couple of weeks and then in 14 or 15 days time we'll have our team in place."