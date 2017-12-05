Gary Megson back in the hunt for managerial roles

The former Baggies boss is back in the hunt after taking charge of two Albion games as interim head coach in between Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew.

And he went to Hillsborough on Saturday to watch Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Hull City, who parted ways with Leonid Slutsky after the match.

“I enjoyed both games (as interim Albion boss),” Megson told The Ref Show. “It’s whetted my appetite.

“I think I’ve got a lot to offer a football club, so I’m going back and watching games.

“Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley are all very local – I know people at those clubs so I’ll go and watch some games.

“I saw one at the weekend, it was an entertaining game. I’m going just to keep my hand in.”

Megson is a Wednesday supporter, and has previously played for and managed the club.

“I didn’t go the other day because I’m a supporter, I went the other day because I would like to get back into football and I want to know what’s going on,” he explained.

“You slip back into it pretty quickly, the talk in the dressing room stays the same.

“The bit you do lose is talking about players, what’s he like, and that’s because you’re not going out to games.”

Megson hasn’t managed since Wednesday sacked him in 2012, but he returned to football in the summer as Pulis’s assistant. However, he's not as comfortable being a No.2.

“I found the assistant role harder because I’ve not done it before,” he said. “When I took over in the interim, the 10 days, it was a lot easier and enjoyable for me to do.”

Megson left the club on the morning Pardew was announced, hours after guiding the Baggies to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle. And he reckons the goalless draw with Crystal Palace was a ‘decent start’ for Albion’s new head coach.

“Given the circumstances I think it was a good point because the Saturday before we had a really difficult game at Tottenham,” he said.

“We played on the Tuesday with five injuries and Alan’s got another one (Matt Phillips) on top of that.

“It’s a big enough squad but the depth isn’t particularly there so it’s a decent start.”