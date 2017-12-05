Baggies Broadcast: Episode 7 - Points for Pardew?

Luke Hatfield hosts the show alongside West Brom correspondent Matt Wilson and Digital journalist Andy Turton, reviewing Alan Pardew's first game in charge against Crystal Palace.

The lads look at how the side played against Roy Hodgson's side, play an a game of 'Points for Pardew', and find out who should be immortalised in a statue outside The Hawthorns following the news of the Three Degrees statue..

The team look ahead to the clash with Swansea, while they also play a short game of 'Who Dares Wins' in the weekly quiz.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com