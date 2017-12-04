Offers set to come in from abroad for West Brom youngster and Walsall loanee Tyler Roberts

The Express & Star revealed last month a host of clubs in both the Premier League and Championship are monitoring the 18-year-old.

Arsenal, Wolves, Swansea, Brighton and Sunderland have all been credited with an interest in the Wales under-21 international over the past few weeks.

Roberts is out of contract at Albion at the end of the season, but it is understood the Baggies are ready to offer him a new deal in a bid to keep him at the club.

But with numerous clubs chasing his signature, they could lose him and have to head to a tribunal to determine a compensation fee.

However, that figure will be significantly less if Roberts decides his future lies abroad.

And it has been reported Marseille could potentially only need to pay a compensation of around £280,000 if they can entice the forward to Ligue 1.

They could open discussions with the striker as early as next month.

Roberts, though, has said he is happy to allow his agent to deal with any talks regarding his future.

“To be fair my agent has been good because he has just kept me in the dark with it all,” he said.

“He doesn’t want my head in different places. He’s telling me to focus on playing for Walsall, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m focusing on doing my best for Walsall and playing well. The rest will come.”