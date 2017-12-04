Al Ahly promise to honour Ahmed Hegazi deal with West Brom

Liverpool and Leicester are reportedly eyeing up the Egyptian centre-back following his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

But Al Ahly football director Sayed Abdel-Hafiz has told the Egyptian press the ball is firmly in the Baggies’ court.

Albion agreed to pay Al Ahly £875,000 to take Hegazi on a season-long loan in the summer.

Included in the deal is an option buy the 26-year-old for around £4.3million before June 30, 2018.

Abdel-Hafiz confirmed he would not enter into negotiations with any other club before that date.

“Liverpool haven’t approached us until now to sign Hegazi, but West Bromwich have the advantage by activating the option-to-buy clause inserted in his contract,” he said.

“We don’t want to engage in new negotiations about the fee of the player but West Bromwich have the option to buy his permanent services by paying approximately five million Euros.”

Albion are likely to take up that option because Hegazi has been a revelation this season.

He has put in several man of the match performances and nobody has played more minutes for the Baggies so far.

He has started all 15 Premier League games, featuring under three different managers, and has completed 90 minutes in all but one.