West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0 - Player ratings
Albion drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in Alan Pardew's first game in charge, but it was an encouraging performance with the Baggies on the front foot for most of the game. Here, Matt Wilson rates the players.
BEN FOSTER
Made a sharp save from Zaha at his near post in the first half but didn’t have much else to do. Took a risk when he tried to take it round the Palace winger, and nearly paid the price, but recovered well. First clean sheet for 11 games. 6/10
ALLAN NYOM
Left slightly exposed in the first half by the 4-3-3 formation but dealt with it well, and only let Zaha get in behind him once. Solid second half. 6/10
AHMED HEGAZI
Kept Christian Benteke quiet for most of the game, and was a man mountain at the back, winning headers and stepping out from the back when appropriate. But he could have given a penalty away when he kicked Zaha. 7/10
JONNY EVANS - Albion man of the match
Albion’s skipper is definitely back to his best now. Whether he’s pinging inch-perfect cross-field balls out to Kieran Gibbs on the touchline, or clearing crosses from the six-yard box, he’s having the telling impact he was having last season. In the right place at the right time at the crucial moments in this game. 8/10
KIERAN GIBBS
Dangerous in the first half whenever Evans tried to find him and threatened down the left with Field in the second half. Never puts a foot wrong defensively, Albion are lucky to have him. 7/10
JAKE LIVERMORE
Has looked far more assured in the last three games, and used the ball well while being tenacious in the tackle. Eager to get on the ball more. 6/10
GARETH BARRY
Albion seemed to lose a bit of control in midfield immediately after he went off, although they regained it in the second half. 6/10
SAM FIELD
The teenager must be doing something right because Pardew’s pre-match quotes about experienced and youth suggested he wasn’t even going to start. But it was another mature performance from the 19-year-old, who had three shots blocked at the far post and looked comfortable out of position on the left wing. 7/10
HAL ROBSON-KANU
Started brightly on the right, where he had the beating of Schlupp, and kept going. 6/10
SALOMON RONDON
Looks rejuvenated since Tony Pulis left, and far more of a threat with players near him. 6/10
JAY RODRIGUEZ
Improved in the second half when the front three became a front two. But Speroni saved his one-on-one chance which was Albion’s best opening of the game. 6/10
Substitutes
Claudio Yacob (Barry 30)
Mopped up in the second half and allowed Albion to get on the front foot. 6/10
James McClean (Robson-Kanu 72)
Injected a bit of pace but shots were wild. 5/10
Oliver Burke (Rodriguez 90)
Not enough time to make an impact. 5/10
Unused: Myhill, McAuley, Melbourne, Krychowiak
