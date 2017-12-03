West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0 - Player ratings

BEN FOSTER

Made a sharp save from Zaha at his near post in the first half but didn’t have much else to do. Took a risk when he tried to take it round the Palace winger, and nearly paid the price, but recovered well. First clean sheet for 11 games. 6/10

ALLAN NYOM

Left slightly exposed in the first half by the 4-3-3 formation but dealt with it well, and only let Zaha get in behind him once. Solid second half. 6/10

AHMED HEGAZI

Kept Christian Benteke quiet for most of the game, and was a man mountain at the back, winning headers and stepping out from the back when appropriate. But he could have given a penalty away when he kicked Zaha. 7/10

JONNY EVANS - Albion man of the match

Albion’s skipper is definitely back to his best now. Whether he’s pinging inch-perfect cross-field balls out to Kieran Gibbs on the touchline, or clearing crosses from the six-yard box, he’s having the telling impact he was having last season. In the right place at the right time at the crucial moments in this game. 8/10

KIERAN GIBBS

Dangerous in the first half whenever Evans tried to find him and threatened down the left with Field in the second half. Never puts a foot wrong defensively, Albion are lucky to have him. 7/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Has looked far more assured in the last three games, and used the ball well while being tenacious in the tackle. Eager to get on the ball more. 6/10

GARETH BARRY

Albion seemed to lose a bit of control in midfield immediately after he went off, although they regained it in the second half. 6/10

SAM FIELD

The teenager must be doing something right because Pardew’s pre-match quotes about experienced and youth suggested he wasn’t even going to start. But it was another mature performance from the 19-year-old, who had three shots blocked at the far post and looked comfortable out of position on the left wing. 7/10

HAL ROBSON-KANU

Started brightly on the right, where he had the beating of Schlupp, and kept going. 6/10

SALOMON RONDON

Looks rejuvenated since Tony Pulis left, and far more of a threat with players near him. 6/10

JAY RODRIGUEZ

Improved in the second half when the front three became a front two. But Speroni saved his one-on-one chance which was Albion’s best opening of the game. 6/10

Substitutes

Claudio Yacob (Barry 30)

Mopped up in the second half and allowed Albion to get on the front foot. 6/10

James McClean (Robson-Kanu 72)

Injected a bit of pace but shots were wild. 5/10

Oliver Burke (Rodriguez 90)

Not enough time to make an impact. 5/10

Unused: Myhill, McAuley, Melbourne, Krychowiak