Jake Livermore: West Brom not panicking now Alan Pardew's here

The Baggies have now gone 14 games without a win in all competitions following Saturday's goalless draw with Crystal Palace, who started the day bottom.

But it was an encouraging performance at The Hawthorns in Pardew's first game in charge.

"It’s not panic stations just yet," said Livermore. "We’ve got some great players in the dressing room.

"And some great staff as well. Collectively we’ve definitely got enough to get ourselves up the league.

"The past week, Tottenham and Newcastle, we’ve had a decent week. We’ve taken the lead in two of the three games. It’s just unfortunate we’ve not been able to hold on."

Pardew only had two days with the players before Saturday's game but his fingerprints were all over the performance that saw Albion play on the front foot.

"Naturally when a manager comes in it shakes things up," said Livermore. "It’s a clean slate for everyone.

"It was a positive outcome bar the three points. Himself and John Carver have stressed they want us to play. That’s his style and that’s what we’ll adapt to.

"I think we did that for large amounts of the first half and large amounts of the second."