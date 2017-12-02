Sam Field should be proud, says new West Brom boss Alan Pardew

The 19-year-old completed 90 minutes for Albion in Pardew's first game in charge after playing at Wembley last weekend and scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle in midweek.

Pardew kept faith in the teenager, who is a lifelong Albion fan, despite saying before the game that he gave experienced players the benefit of the doubt over youth players because they had already proved themselves during their careers.

"I was a bit worried about him today because a third game in a week for a young player like that I was expecting him to struggle," said Pardew, who moved Field out to the left wing at half-time.

"He was one of the reasons in that little spell in the first half that we started to lose our way but second half he did the job I gave him terrific.

"Him and (Kieran) Gibbs had a nice little combination down that side. He can be very proud of what he's done this week, Wembley, and two home games and playing like he has, he's been terrific."

After just two days with his new team, the former Crystal Palace boss knew more about the opposition than his own players, and admitted it was an odd situation.

"A little bit strange," said Pardew. "I know the threat of (Wilfried) Zaha and Christian (Benteke) on the break.

"Some of the honesty they put in was good to see, Roy (Hodgson's) got them in a really good place at the moment.

"They'll be as tough as anybody in the bottom 12 ,we did a decent job without getting the win."