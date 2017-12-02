Baggies fans optimistic as 20-shot West Brom secure point for Pardew - WATCH

There were flashes of promise from the new man's first game in charge, more adventure going forward, and more purpose in attack.

Although Palace had their chances, and Wilfried Zaha looked dangerous, Albion were on top for large parts of their third successive draw in the league.

West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0 - Fans reaction

It was a performance that suggests once he has more time on the training pitch, and more of his creative players available, he will be able to get a tune out of this team.