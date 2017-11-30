John Wile: Too much cash at stake for left-field West Brom bosses

The former centre-back, who is third on the club’s all-time appearance list, moved into the boardroom after retiring from playing and was part of the panel that appointed Gary Megson in 2000.

Wile described that as a left-field appointment, but said the financial risk of being relegated from the Premier League sways decision-makers a certain way.

“Every appointment is a chance to be bold,” he said. “Some managers who you would say would certainly get us some result, but we’re not in the position to attract those managers.

“If you go left field, it’s a heck of a risk, the penalties for dropping out of the Premier league are massive.

“You would always err on the side of experience when you appoint a manager provided he has a decent record of achievement.

“Even when you’ve checked him out and talked to other chairman, you can never be sure. It’s always a chance.

“We took Gary Megson on when he hadn’t done a great deal and he proved to be a good appointment for a period of time at the Albion.

“You could say that was a bit left field at the time, but that was playing in the Championship. The Premier League is a tough place.”

Wile still regularly goes to The Hawthorns but admitted that the Baggies were a difficult watch under Tony Pulis.

He reckons Pardew will play a more attractive brand of football with Albion but said the primary aim is still to stay up.

“Like all appointments, you hope it’s going to be the right one and you hope it will turn out to be successful,” he said. “There is no guarantee though.

“He has a good reputation and a reputation for playing attractive football.

“I’m sure the new manager will realise that his first priority is to retain our status in the league but at the same time develop the style