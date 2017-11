Hednesford Town sign former West Brom defender

The 21-year-old was released by the Baggies in the summer after coming through their youth academy.

He didn't make any first team appearances at The Hawthorns but did play in League Two during a loan spell at Accrington Stanley in 2016. He also represented England at under-18 level.

Mendez-Jones goes straight into the Pitmen's squad for this evening’s Integro League Cup tie against Newcastle Town at Keys Park. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Hednesford ply their trade in the Evo-Stik Premier League.