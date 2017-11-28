Gary Megson: Losing two-goal lead was 'kick in the wotsits'

Albion's interim boss watched the Baggies throw away a lead late on for the fifth time this season after Newcastle roared back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

But Megson - whose future at the club is up in the air with Alan Pardew set to be named as head coach tomorrow - said Albion were the masters of their own downfall.

"It's a right kick in the wotsits, but it's our own fault," he said. "It's not anything Newcastle did.

"We've scored two good well-worked goals. Had opportunities as well. They've swung a corner in, scored from six yards and spanked in another free-kick in and it's an own goal.

"We are on a poor run, but we've also drawn with Spurs. It's baby steps, but they are making them.

"We've got some decent players, they're certainly all honest. Never doubt their work rate, but sometimes we don't have the wherewithal to see games out. We've drawn games that we should be winning."

Albion have already let leads slip at home to Stoke and Watford as well as away at Leicester and Tottenham.

"We haven't had a score draw where you think it's a good draw," said Megson. "They've all been one where we've been winning.

Advertising

"The opposition tend to play more direct, sling in set pieces to the box.

"All the goals that have come against us (have been like that). I can remember a fresh air shot against Stoke, Watford was lumped in.

"We could go on, but in terms of the points we've lost have come from eminently dealable problems."

The game started evenly but Albion started to tighten their grip towards the end of the first half and scored a brilliantly clinical team goal on the stroke of half-time.

Advertising

Sam Field then doubled the lead after half-time with his first goal for the club he's supported all his life, and there was joy etched across his face as he celebrated in front of the Birmingham Road End.

"Sam is a positive," said Megson. "That will do him the world of good. Scoring a goal is great for any player, scoring when you support the team and it's at home makes it even better. You could see how much it meant to him."

Pardew wasn't at the game but plenty of supporters braved the cold to give Megson what could be a rousing send-off and it was the largest Hawthorns crowd of the season.

Megson is meeting chairman John Williams at 10am tomorrow, when he will find out if he is staying on in Pardew's back room staff.

But he admits that he's found it difficult being a No.2 after more than 600 games in management.

"The players are off tomorrow," he revealed. "They've not been off for eight days.

"I don't think we'd get a tune out with them anyway, because they're so flat. I'm in at 10am to see the chairman, I'm not aware what it's about. I can't tell you anymore.

"I've been a manager, I've never been an assistant before. It took a while to work out what Tony wanted me to do. It was probably the most difficult role I've had because I wasn't managing.

"But I've enjoyed it since I've been here. The crowd were great today but they had something to hang their hat on at 2-0. It was such a disappointment that's (the win) not happened."