Former West Brom defender Paul Robinson enters 'new career' with Birmingham City U23s
Former Albion defender Paul Robinson will be assisting Birmingham City's under-23s for the rest of the season.
The 38-year-old is still club captain at St Andrew's, and has coached academy age groups on and off for the past two years.
But with his playing chances reduced in the first team, he has agreed to help on a more permanent basis.
"This is probably the start of a new career for him and hopefully a successful one," said Blues boss Steve Cotterill.
