Gary Megson treating West Brom's home game with Newcastle like any other

It's set to be a bouncy atmosphere at The Hawthorns, where fan favourite Megson will take charge of a home team for the first time in 13 years.

He is standing in as interim boss following Tony Pulis's sacking last week, but it's likely to be his last game in charge with Alan Pardew waiting in the wings following talks with the board.

Megson is revered in these parts for turning the club around near the start of the century, and there are plenty of supporters looking forward to saying a proper goodbye.

But even though the 58-year-old thanked the fans for their continued support, he's treating it like any other game.

"Years ago when we played Bolton I went on the pitch and waved then because I thought I was going," said Megson. "I didn't, I went a week after.

"But I don't think those things apply to myself. The fact I didn't get the opportunity to say goodbye? It's not like that.

"You don't get a gold watch for 25 years. Who's to say this game against Newcastle will be my last?

"I might not make it - they (the board) might have a change of heart and somebody takes over Tuesday morning or conversely it might go on for a few more days. Nobody knows.

"I'll just take this game in the same way as the last 600-odd."

Megson was brought in as Pulis's No.2 in the summer to replace the retiring Dave Kemp, and he initially said he wouldn't stay on as an assistant under a new manager.

He softened that stance today, but admitted he would prefer to be the number one somewhere else.

When he was asked if he'd stay on as Pardew's No.2 if asked, he said: "That's a conversation that might happen in the future.

"I said no at first because I'm not here because of West Brom, I don't mean that in a rude way, I'm here because of Tony Pulis.

" What's happened is sad, I've spoken to Tony nearly every day for the past week.

"From my own point of view, I haven't thought if such and such happens I'll do this or that.

"I've been in football a long time, and you just wait and see. I came in with Tony, I fully expect any manager to come in to want to do things his own way. I'm not touting for any job."

But if he does leave the Baggies later this week, he will start applying for new jobs again.

"People say it's like riding a bike, you don't forget how to do it," he said. "Last three years I didn't bother applying for any jobs, I thought I'm sick of it.

"But now if there is something that comes along that I fancy, instead of not trying, now I will."

It's looking increasingly like Pardew will be announced after the Newcastle game, and when Megson was asked if he thought it was a good appointment, he said: "I've absolutely no idea.

"They'll make their mind up on who they want. Whether it's good, bad or indifferent that's on the board, not myself.

"I'm just doing this job for a long as I'm told. I'm sure they'll take their time, get the person they want and then, like everybody else there are consequences to their decisions."

But having watched his players battle to a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Saturday, the interim boss is confident the new man will inherit squad.

"An honest one, a squad that's together, a team that when it applies itself in the right manner with belief is a good team," he said. "We're down in the lower reaches, we're not a million miles away from where you'd expect this club to be but it has got the wherewithal to get itself out so there's a lot of plus points at the club but obviously some minus ones as well."