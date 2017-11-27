Ben Foster: It was time for a change in West Brom dug-out

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Spurs at Wembley, Foster suggested the current crop were better than 'hard-working grinders'.

Although the Baggies shot-stopper said it was a shame that Pulis lost his job, he said interim boss Gary Megson had tried to get the team playing 20 yards further up the pitch.

"He is almost a victim of his own success," said Foster. "Everybody knows the Tony Pulis style of football and now we have technically gifted players who want to get the ball down and show what they can do. It's not necessarily what Tony wanted, to be honest.

"This is definitely the most technically gifted West Brom team in my time. Look at the bench, with (Grzegorz) Krychowiak, a PSG player with bundles of quality, and young Sam Field, a really good technical player, starting in front of him.

"They've always been known as hard-working grinders. It is nice to give players a break from just getting the ball forward and getting up behind it.

"It's a shame but it was time for a change. That's what it was, really, and you could sense it at Spurs where the fans were out in numbers and there was a good atmosphere."

Albion looked more comfortable on the ball at Wembley, particularly in the first half, and Foster put that down to Megson.

"It’s been a really good week training I’ve got to say," he said. "The lads have really enjoyed it in all honesty.

"It was a shame what happened to Tony. I’ve got a lot of good things to say about him.

"He’s a really good guy and I got on really well with him. But it’s a result business and that’s the way it goes.

"In fairness to Gary he’s come in this week and training’s been nice and sharp. Everyone has really enjoyed it as well.

"We tried to play a bit more the Gary Megson way. A bit more passing, possession and pressing. I think we did okay.

"A big part of Gary Megson’s ethos has been getting up the pitch a bit more.

"He says recently we’ve defended a little too deep on the edge of the 18-yard box almost.

"He wanted us to get 20 yards further up the pitch in all areas and I think we showed that.

He wants us to press a bit more.

"We’re happy to let Tottenham have the ball in their half but as soon as it gets near the centre circle we were told to go and press.

"I thought the lads worked so hard. Some were on their backs by the end. They did really well."

Foster was booed by the home supporters throughout the match for time-wasting and was eventually booked near the end of the game.

Megson felt his keeper was taking no longer than Hugo Lloris in the other goal, saying: "With all the whistling, cat calls and the moaning and groaning every time he got near the ball, it just made it seem a little bit longer."

And Foster - who posted an Instagram picture over the weekend of all the abuse he's received on social media - waved away the boos.

"I didn’t realy notice to be honest with you!" he said. "I get used to it. It’s probably not the first time I’ve done it.

"If you look at some of the goal kicks I was taking I don’t think I was taking the mick.

"If I was to do it any quicker I think some of our lads were still on the 18-yard box. It would be suicide to do it any quicker. That’s the way it goes.

"We like to get up the pitch, get set up. I’m not trying to help Tottenham out by taking quick goal kicks. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do for our team."