New West Brom boss set to be unveiled this week

The 56-year-old is eager to take over what he described as ‘an attractive job’ from Tony Pulis and has already met with Albion’s board.

However, interim boss Gary Megson will take charge of the team on Tuesday while talks continue in the background and Pardew's appointment is not yet cut and dried.

He is not the only manager Albion have spoken to in the past week but remains the hot favourite for the role.

The Baggies decided to keep Megson in charge for tonight's game with Newcastle after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Spurs so preparation was not unnecessarily disrupted.

But a new boss could be revealed as early as Wednesday if a deal is brokered in time.

Megson is eager to return to management but has refused to throw his hat into the ring for the vacant Albion job and the 58-year-old is not being considered.

He guided the Baggies to a battling 1-1 draw with Spurs on Saturday and will receive a hero’s welcome at The Hawthorns tonight after taking the club up to the Premier League twice during his four-year stint at the helm.

Albion haven’t won any of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Megson is not expecting a victory to suddenly launch him into the frame for the job.

“That doesn’t come into the equation,” he said. “If we could do that it would be great for everybody.

“Players, everybody around the place, we need to win a game of football.

“In terms of what the board are thinking about and doing, it’s nothing to do with me. So it makes no difference.”

Focused purely on the game, Megson has challenged Salomon Rondon to put in another performance like he did at Wembley.

“I firmly believe you can only play as well as your forwards let you play,” said Megson. “Salomon showed what kind of a player he can be, Jonny (Evans) got man of match but I thought Rondon was equally up there.

“It wasn’t me getting it out of him, he got it out of himself.

“It’s in there and we’ve been going on all the time about getting hold of the ball.

“I hope now he sees that when he does get hold of the ball how well he can play and how well the team can play so it’s just something that we asked him to do.

“I was pleased for him that he got the goal in that stadium because I’m guessing for a foreign player to come and score at Wembley must be a big thing.”