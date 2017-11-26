West Brom fan Sam Field had more fun on the Wembley pitch than he did in the stands

Ten years ago, he was in the stands as a nine-year-old boy for the 1-0 defeat to Derby County in the Championship play-off final.

Like the other tens of thousands of Baggies there that day, he came away from the national stadium disappointed and dejected.

A decade later, and the lifelong-Albion fan took to the Wembley pitch as a player in place of £108,000-a-week Paris Saint-Germain star Grzegorz Krychowiak.

And after more than an hour of holding his own against Spurs, he left with his head held high.

I’m not forgetting this for a while," he beamed afterwards. "I’m dead chuffed. It’s nice not to be on the losing side for a change."

Strangely for a team struggling near the drop zone, Field hasn't been on the losing side yet this season.

He started the first two games of the campaign, which Albion won, but hasn't featured since.

"Getting back into the team was great to start with, but obviously with it at Wembley that was even more special," he said. "I knew early in the week so I had a lot of time to think about it. I just loved every minute of it and wish I could do it again.

"We’ve got a very good squad so I had to wait my time. Hopefully I’ll get another chance now to stake a claim for a spot."

His performance was just one positive from the 1-1 draw with Tottenham that halted the slide and rekindled the passion among supporters.

And Field hopes it will jump-start their season with a new head coach around the corner.

"We’ve not been on the best of runs," said the teenager. "We would take anything here. A point here is massive and hopefully we can kick-start our season.

"It’s been a different week. I’m still new to it myself. We’ve tried to handle it as professionally as we can, all the staff as much as the players. We try to get on with things and take it game by game.

"We’ve not had a lot of fortune recently. That’s been our own doing as well.

"I’ve got enough confidence in us that we’ll climb back up the table with a couple of wins."

Tony Pulis was sacked last Monday and there was an obvious reaction from the players at Wembley after the lacklustre performances in recent weeks.

But Field disputed the notion Albion's players had downed tools for Pulis.

"I wouldn't ever say we’ve not tried hard," he said. "I think our running stats were still ridiculous even in that poor run of games.

"Sometimes in football - I’m new to it myself - but you don’t always get the luck you deserve at times. There were some points earlier in the season.

"If we’d picked them up we wouldn't be in the situation we are now but that’s football I guess.

"I think we showed a bit more quality on Saturday. It’s definitely something we should build from now.

"Hopefully we can kick on from here and start picking up some more points especially at home."

Albion host a Newcastle team who have lost four in a row on Tuesday before welcoming bottom club Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"We did really well against those types of teams last season," said Field. "So we want to continue that form again this season."

Megson could still be in charge on Tuesday, giving the teenager a good chance of featuring again.

"In terms of Sam, I think he's going to have a great future as a footballer," said the interim boss. "He's got a lot of qualities.

"We've had some players not playing well enough to keep their place week in, week out.

"The reality is we played a lot better than we have been doing."

The quick turnaround means Field has little chance to revel in his day out at Wembley, but after being promoted to England U21s last month, he hopes it's the first of many.

"Hopefully I’ll get to do it for the England senior team," he said. "But yeah it was brilliant. My mum and dad were there so hopefully they were very proud."