Tottenham 1 West Brom 1 - Player ratings

BEN FOSTER

Nothing he could do about the goal, which Kane diverted through his legs, and was alive to everything else. Was booed for time-wasting and eventually received a yellow card for it. 6/10

ALLAN NYOM

Megson tried him at RCB to utilise his pace, and it worked in the main part. Rarely let anyone get in behind him. 6/10

AHMED HEGAZI

Won a few towering headers in the first half before he headbutted Evans’s cheek. Let Kane run across him for the goal. 5/10

JONNY EVANS

The skipper was back to his best. Positionally aware, he nullified Kane for most of the game. The only time he lost him, he scored, although he wasn’t his man. Was everywhere in the second half. 8/10

MATT PHILLIPS

Dangerous on the counter and on the ball. Not afraid to run at defenders, he put the ball on a plate for Rondon in injury time. 7/10

GARETH BARRY

A supreme performance from the veteran at the base of midfield. Dictated play when Albion were in possession, played some outrageous passes, and wasn’t afraid to get stuck in. 7/10

JAKE LIVERMORE

Robbed Alli of possession before slipping Rondon through for the goal. Another one up for the fight throughout, who looks more confident. 7/10

SAM FIELD

Unflustered by Wembley, and unworried by the opposition, Albion’s teenager vindicated Megson’s decision to pick him instead of Krychowiak. Another feather in the cap of this promising youngster. Albion still unbeaten this season when he plays. 7/10

KIERAN GIBBS

Does the simple things at the back and constantly provides an attacking threat. Perfectly suited to the wingback role. 6/10

JAY RODRIGUEZ

Looked leggy second half, but had been asked to do a lot of running as the secondary striker. Normally Albion’s goal threat but not on this occasion. 5/10

SALOMON RONDON

Outmuscled a £42m defender for his goal and gave the Tottenham back line something to think about all game. Held it up much better than usual, but should have scored in injury time. 6/10

Substitutes

James McClean (for Field 67)

Harnessed his passion in the right way but gave away the ball in the build up to 5/10

Hal Robson-Kanu (for Rodriguez 67)

Fashioned himself an opening in injury time and had a hand in the build up to Rondon’s chance. 6/10

Claudio Yacob (for Barry 79)

Didn’t have the same impact as last week. 5/10

Unused: Myhill, McAuley, Krychowiak, Burke.