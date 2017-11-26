Gary Megson expected to take charge of West Brom on Tuesday as Alan Pardew waits in the wings

Pardew, the bookmakers’ favourite, confirmed yesterday has held talks with the Baggies board about replacing sacked head coach Tony Pulis.

The former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham boss remained tight-lipped about his future, but called the position an ‘attractive job’ when he appeared on Sky Sports yesterday afternoon.

When asked what he was prepared to say about the role, Pardew said: “Not much really.

“I’ve had discussions with them, obviously it’s an attractive job, so we’ll see where it goes.”

He added: “I think it’s a club who have a really good set of players, I think it’s a good opportunity for a manager. If it’s me, it’s me.

“I think they’ve got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are.

“I think looking at them and the depth of the squad I think it’s definitely got improvement in there.

“Hopefully that’s what they’ll do.”

No deal has been finalised yet, but Albion’s players are prepared for a new arrival and keeper Ben Foster reckons his style will suit the squad.

“I’ve never met the guy but his record speaks for itself,” said Foster. “He’s always done well wherever he’s gone.

“He likes to play a similar style of football to Gary Megson, a bit more pressing and passing. I think that might suit us.

“We’ve got probably the best technically-gifted team in my time at The Hawthorns so I look forward to it, whoever it will be.”