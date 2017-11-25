West Brom blog: Long term focus required as manager search continues

Terminating the contract of Tony Pulis was the correct decision by the West Brom board. It doesn’t matter who you are, three wins from 24 in the league is a shoddy record, coupled with the fact that Pulis had obviously lost most of the fanbase and indeed the players.

I’d like to thank him for his efforts in helping to stabilise us post-Alan Irvine and for raising the overall level of the squad.

Now, of course, the talk is very much about who will succeed the Welshman as Albion seek their seventh manager this decade.

Alan Pardew is seemingly the favourite for the job. Whilst I’m not entirely against Pardew – who’s very much an impact manager in that he can galvanise a team but form tends to drop quite significantly further down the line – I’d prefer an appointment with a longer-term focus.

What we need, in my opinion, is somebody with fresh ideas and a change in tactical philosophy to really get the best out of the talented players we have in the squad. The team’s style of play and identity on the pitch is clearly important to supporters as many fans stopped attending matches under Pulis, especially away from home, because of the drab football.

My number one choice would be Ronald Koeman. Granted, he failed to cut the mustard at Everton but he took Southampton to seventh and sixth in back-to-back seasons. Albeit, he’s reportedly ruled himself out of the running.

I’d be open to Chris Wilder and Graham Potter, two coaches who have done very well with Sheffield United and Ostersunds in Sweden respectively. I believe Michael Laudrup, now based in Qatar, could also do a respectable job after guiding Swansea City to a top 10 finish and League Cup title in his debut season at the helm.

We don’t necessarily need a manager with Premier League experience to come in and be successful. It’s not absolutely paramount. Look at Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton and Marco Silva at Hull City. Sure, there is greater element of risk in hiring somebody with no previous experience but that can be a risk worth taking.

I think a longer-term approach will pay dividends in the future. Of course, time is the key word, a precious commodity in modern football management. It takes time and also patience for a manager to fully implement change.

