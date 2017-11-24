West Brom manager search: Slaven Bilic turns down talks and Alan Pardew yet to be invited for interview

The 49-year-old is one of a number of coaches who has been called this week about the role, but he declined the chance to take talks any further because he wants to take a break from the game.

Alan Pardew is the current front-runner to replace Tony Pulis, and it's been reported that the Baggies board are planning to offer him an interview.

However, the Express & Star understands that the former Newcastle boss has not received any such invitation from the club as of yet.

Albion would ideally like their new head coach to have Premier League experience in order to help guide the club away from the bottom three.

Pulis was sacked on Monday after four straight defeats and 11 games without a win left the club one point and one place above the drop zone.

Gary Megson has taken over as interim head coach and on Tuesday, he told assistant head coach Ben Garner he was not needed this week for training.

Megson will take charge of the team at Wembley tomorrow when Albion visit Tottenham.