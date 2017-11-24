Menu

Female West Bromwich Albion boss hits out at sexist student

By Rob Golledge | West Bromwich | West Bromwich Albion | Published:

A top boss at West Bromwich Albion hit out at a student who suggested she 'flirted' to land her job.

West Bromwich Albion marketing manager Megan McBurnie

The offending tweet

Megan McBurnie, marketing manager at the Baggies, shared the student's messages on Twitter, keeping his identity anonymous.

The lad apparently spotted Megan's profile on Linkedin and decided to pick her brains for career advice.

He wrote: “I wanted some advice on getting into football, particularly the marketing side. I’m graduating from uni next year with a degree in marketing. Do you have any tips?”

But he scuppered his chances of getting any help with a poor attempt at humour.

He asked Glasgow Caledonian University graduate Megan, who used to work for the Scottish FA: “Please don’t say you you used your feminine charm to flirt with footballers or the higher-ups as I’m a guy and can’t do that lol (laugh out loud).”

Megan wrote on Twitter: “Oh no he didn’t. I’m all for helping out people but this is just wrong."

She added sarcastically: “I’m a girl so I obviously just flirted to get my job regardless of my skills or experience? Away an’ bile yer heid.”

Before stating: "Unfortunately not my first rodeo with this sort of thing. I took the time to give him a bit of advice on professional conduct so hopefully he has learned a valuable lesson."

Film-maker Margot McCuaig, who has produced and directed a string of documentaries on Scottish football, responded: “This is both appalling and unsurprising in equal measure. As a woman in sport, I’ve batted this c**p so many times."

Rob Golledge

By Rob Golledge
@golledge_star

Part of the Express & Star special projects team responsible for investigations and major stories from politics to counter terrorism

