Next West Brom manager: Derek McInnes committed to Aberdeen

McInnes had been an early favourite to take over following the sacking of Tony Pulis earlier this week.

However, the 46-year-old has reaffirmed his commitment to Aberdeen after also being targeted by Scottish giants Rangers since the departure of Pedro Caixinha last month.

Dons chairman Stewart Milne said McInnes is staying at Pittodrie where he has 'unfinished business'.

"He knows he's loved," Milne told Aberdeen FC's Red TV. "He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there.

"It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here."

"He has always said to me he doesn't want to leave this club with just one trophy in the boardroom," added Milne.

"It's great news for everyone that he is committed. He just wants to get on in doing the job.

"He's spent a lot of time, effort and money, I would add, over the summer rebuilding the team.

"Since then, he's re-signed a number of players to extend their contracts - some of the senior players, some of the younger players.

"Everyone recognises the fantastic job he and Tony have done. No-one wants to see him leave this club.

"We know he will one day, but we all dearly hope that he's going to be here for quite some time."