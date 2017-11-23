Advertising
Next West Brom manager: Alan Pardew huge favourite to take over at Hawthorns
Alan Pardew is almost a certainty to become next West Brom manager - if the bookies are to be believed.
The former Southampton and Newcastle gaffer is as short as 1/6 in places to take over at the Hawthorns.
Pardew has a reputation of playing attacking football - a trait that would resonate well with Albion fans.
Tony Pulis' tenure as Baggies boss came to an end on Monday with bookies installing the 59-year-old as favourite for the Wales job.
Martin O'Neil, Sam Allardyce and Derek McInnes are also attracting bets to take over as Baggies boss, but it's Pardew where the majority of money is.
Next WBA manager:
Alan Pardew - 1/6
Martin O'Neill - 9/1
Sam Allardyce - 9/1
Derek McInnes - 14/1
Ronald Koeman - 25/1
