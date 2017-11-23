Menu

Next West Brom manager: Alan Pardew huge favourite to take over at Hawthorns

By Nathan Judah | West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Alan Pardew is almost a certainty to become next West Brom manager - if the bookies are to be believed.

Alan Pardew is a huge favourite to take over at Hawthorns (AMA)

The former Southampton and Newcastle gaffer is as short as 1/6 in places to take over at the Hawthorns.

Pardew has a reputation of playing attacking football - a trait that would resonate well with Albion fans.

Tony Pulis' tenure as Baggies boss came to an end on Monday with bookies installing the 59-year-old as favourite for the Wales job.

Martin O'Neil, Sam Allardyce and Derek McInnes are also attracting bets to take over as Baggies boss, but it's Pardew where the majority of money is.

Next WBA manager:

Alan Pardew - 1/6

Martin O'Neill - 9/1

Sam Allardyce - 9/1

Derek McInnes - 14/1

Ronald Koeman - 25/1

West Bromwich Albion Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

