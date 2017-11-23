Gary Megson orders assistant head coach Ben Garner to stay away from West Brom training

Megson, who is preparing the team ahead of the trip to Wembley to face Spurs on Saturday, is keen to have one clear message going to the players following the sacking of Tony Pulis on Monday.

However, claims that the move had angered Albion players and that they were prepared to take grievances to boardroom level have been derided at the club.

Megson is eager to avoid any confusion among the players ahead of the clash as he and Garner have widely differing coaching methods in preparing the side.

Megson replaced Dave Kemp as Tony Pulis's number two at the start of the season.

He was put in charge of team affairs on a temporary basis when the Welshman was axed by chairman John Williams on Monday.

Garner, 37, has been first team coach at Albion since arriving from Crystal Palace two years ago.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Albion are firming up their interest in Alan Pardew with a possible formal interview although no appointment is likely ahead of the trip to face the Premier League's fourth-placed side on Saturday.