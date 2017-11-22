Menu

Baggies Broadcast: Episode 5 - Ta-ra Tony but who will be next in The Hawthorns hotseat

West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Listen in to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - brought to you by Expressandstar.com.

Digital journalist Andy Turton is joined by West Brom correspondent Matt Wilson to bid farewell to Tony Pulis and look at the likely candidates for The Hawthorns hotseat.

The boys also answer fans' questions and give their predictions for the Baggies' trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

