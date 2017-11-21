West Brom fan verdict: Half the task is done, now board must finish job

Tony Pulis has finally been sacked as West Bromwich Albion head coach, and the Albion faithful have welcomed the news with open arms, but for the Baggies’ board, the job is only half done...writes Alex Newton of readwestbrom.com

While it may have come later than expected, sacking Pulis was the easy part of the deal. It’s not a surprise after the recent run of form and the quality of football that has been played over the course of this season.

The difficult part of the deal is making sure the club get his successor right. There are a few different avenues the hierarchy at The Hawthorns could go down.

There’s the option to mirror the Pulis appointment and give it an experienced Premier League manager such as Sam Allardyce or Alan Pardew.

There’s the slightly riskier option of somebody like Ronald Koeman who was successful at Southampton but not so much so at Everton. Finally, they could go completely left-field with somebody from abroad like Graham Potter.

There’s also then the discussion if the new head coach or manager should get a long-term contract or a short six-month one to save us from relegation. At the top of the job advert in big bold writing will be to keep the club in the Premier League this season.

With the quality of players at the club, this should be an easy task, but it’s also a squad that’s extremely low on confidence having not won since August. For me, we have to stay in the Premier League at all costs which may mean substance over style for the next six months. Who better to carry that out than Sam Allardyce?

While his style is a little similar to Pulis’s he’ll bring fresh ideas and hopefully use players such as Oliver Burke, Nacer Chadli, and Matt Phillips correctly. We’ve done the right thing sacking Pulis, we now need to do the right thing appointing his successor.