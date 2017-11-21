Next West Brom manager: Five candidates to replace Tony Pulis

Nathan Judah takes a look at five candidates in the frame.

Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes

Former club captain McInnes would be a popular choice amongst Baggies fans after leading them to the Premier League in 2002.

The current Aberdeen manager and Scotland target is still highly-regarded in the West Midlands and is the current bookies favourite to get the job.

However, the 46-year-old is a man in demand with Rangers also thought to be considering an approach for the Scotsman.

But the pull of the Premier League may prove to hard to resist if John Williams comes calling.

Advertising

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce

Strongly linked with Everton and the USA job, former England manager continues to make every managerial shortlist.

Advertising

Dudley-born Allardyce still has strong ties with the area and is looking to get back into work since resigning as Crystal Palace manager last season.

The 63-year-old has a proven track record of helping clubs in danger of the drop and will not be afraid of a difficult challenge.

However, the style of football that he brings may not sit too well with Baggies fans looking for a change in approach.

Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew

Pardew's made it no secret that he wants to return to the Premier League and the vacancy at the Hawthorns would surely appeal.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Southampton boss often splits public opinion due to a series of controversies over the last ten years.

But the 56-year-old likes to play an expansive style of football with two out-and-out wingers, which would appeal to Baggies fans looking for a change.

Pardew also invests a lot of time into Cup competitions, something Pulis did not, much to the frustration of fans.

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman

Everton's loss could be Albion's gain if the supporters get their way.

Koeman would be a huge coup for Albion despite his sacking at Goodison Park.

The 54-year-old topped an Express & Star poll of 5,000 people asking which manager they would want to replace Pulis..

But Koeman is still well-regarded on the continent and maybe eyeing up a 'higher profile' job.

His desire to manage Barcelona is no secret, but he may have to take a couple more stepping stones first.

Martin O'Neill

Martin O'Neill

The Republic of Ireland manager is one of the outsiders for the job, but an approach may not be out of the question.

With Ireland failing to qualify for the World Cup, ,many have questioned whether the 65-year-old could return to club management.

Plenty of managers have balanced international and domestic management in the past although Albion would surely want his undivided attention.

Still residing in High Wycombe, it's just a 90 minute journey up the M40 to the Hawthorns.