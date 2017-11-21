Gary Megson: Who knows what could happen

The 58-year-old is acutely aware he's only back at the Baggies after five years out of the game because departed head coach Tony Pulis asked him to return.

And he called a press conference yesterday after taking training to stop 'people putting two and two together' about Pulis's departure.

He is not a contender for the job at the moment, and doesn't expect to be, but will continue to take charge of the team for as long as he's asked to.

When it was put to him whether that could result in him becoming considered, should results pick up and the search drag on, he said: “I don’t know. It’s a valid question, but you can’t give a valid answer.

"I haven’t been given any timescale, any promises, any threats or anything like that.

“It’s just take the team in the interim. Who knows how long an interim is.

“I’m here and today I’ve taken training. We’ll see and go from there.

“But you’re not going to get me coming out saying ‘yes I’m interested or no I’m not interested’ because it’s a game. And in my view it’s a stupid game."

When it was put to Megson that the situation was a fluid one depending on future circumstances, he said: "I don’t know if fluid is the right word. It’s just fulfilling the contract I’ve got.

“I’ve been asked to so something by the chairman and you do it.”

Caretaker boss David Unsworth is now being considered for the Everton job as their search for a new manager drags on.

However, Unsworth has been publicly stating he wants the job and there were no such claims from Megson.

"It's not about that, I haven't thought about that," said Megson. "I've only been here four months and that was to help me mate.

"I'm not daft enough to think I would be at West Brom without Tony Pulis.

"We've still got the sadness of Tony not being here, but the club has got to be kept going.

"I've taken thousands of training sessions, they've decided that I take over for however long it's going to be, be it 24 hours or more."

But Megson has no plans to carry on as an assistant, because it is something he has found uncomfortable.

When he was asked if he'd stay on as a No.2 he said: "No, I've been an assistant for 12 games and a manager for 650. It's not something I particularly want to do.

"I wouldn't have come here if it was somebody else (apart from Pulis)."