Dave Kemp: Time for Tony Pulis to take a break and recharge batteries

Kemp had worked with his long time friend at five different clubs before leaving Albion at the end of last season to spend more time with his family.

“He’s (Pulis) been under a lot of pressure for a lot of this season, so I think it’ll be a good idea if he took a bit of a break and re-charge those batteries," said the 64-year-old.

"Tony's been doing the job for many years now, he’s got a dinner coming up at the League Managers Association coming celebrating the 1000 games he’s managed which I think is a fantastic achievement.

"He’s done it non-stop for years, so a few months out won’t do him any harm and spend some time with his family . Hopefully he won’t just jump straight into the next one.

"I’m sure he won’t, he’s an experienced man and he’ll wait for the right opportunity.”

Kemp believes that whoever takes the reigns at the Hawthorns will inherit a sound club with solid foundations.

“You’d like to think they’re going to think long term because they’re in a good position now.

"They’ve got a good squad there, I know they haven’t been winning lately, but the club financially are in good shape, the stadium is good and the training ground is good.

"If the right person comes in, they can take the club forward, but probably not as forward as the fans think they can go.

"You’d like to think they’d bring someone in that can move it forward in the next two or three years.

"But with the pressure on Premier League managers now, it might be the next two or three weeks - it’s unbelievable.”

Pulis continues to be the hot favourite to replace Chris Coleman as Wales manager and Kemp couldn't rule out a first foray into international management.

“He’s a very proud Welshman so I know that so if he’s offered the chance then who knows.

He does love the day-to-day and working with the players, but you change over time as you get older and he might think it’s a good idea, so we’ll have to wait and see.”