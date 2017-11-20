Sacked Tony Pulis proud of his three years at West Brom

The 59-year-old, who was removed from his post by chairman John Williams this morning, has issued a statement via the League Managers' Association.

He said he had hit the targets he was presented with and praised both his players and backroom staff.

"Over the last three seasons we have achieved a great deal and I am proud to have managed West Bromwich Albion,” said Pulis's statement.

“I would like to thank the two owners, Jeremy Peace and Mr Lai, the board and fans for their support during my time at West Brom.

“Jeremy Peace and Mr Lai have played an important role in the off-field success and given the team a platform to build from.

“My remit was to develop the squad and ensure we delivered results which would in turn improve the club’s financial position.

“We have achieved this year on year and I am pleased to have played a part in the club’s growth.

“Our final league position in the last three seasons has represented the accomplishment of our targets as a club; sustaining our status in the Premier League and delivering stability, throughout the club’s transition of ownership.

“We enjoyed a fantastic season last year, finishing 10th in the Premier League for only the third occasion in Albion’s history and finished as the top midlands team for only the second time since 1967-68.

“I strongly believe that this group of players can return to this level of performance and finish in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

“This season, expectations have risen and although we are disappointed with some of our results, one thing I would never question is this group’s work ethic and application.

“The players and backroom staff are extremely hard working professionals and I would like to thank them for their efforts and wish them the very best in the future.”