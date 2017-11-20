Advertising
Next Wales manager: Tony Pulis favourite to replace Chris Coleman
Tony Pulis has immediately been installed as the hot favourite to take over as Wales manager following his West Brom sacking.
The former Baggies boss is as short as 4/7 to replace Chris Coleman ahead of Ryan Giggs, who is priced at 2/1.
Albion's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Hawthorns proved to be the final straw for the West Brom board following a disastrous run of results that leave the Baggies just a point above the relegation zone.
Carl Robinson (16/1), Thierry Henry (16/1) and Craig Bellamy (20/1) have all been mentioned as possible candidates, but it appears to be a two-horse race if the bookies are to be believed.
Dean Saunders and Alan Pardew are the current long-shots at 25/1.
Pulis was born Pillgwenlly, Newport and made 77 appearances for Newport County between 1984-1986.
Current betting (as of 12pm, Nov 20)
Tony Pulis: 4/7
Ryan Giggs: 2/1
Carl Robinson: 16/1
Thierry Henry: 16/1
Craig Bellamy: 20/1
Dean Sunders: 25/1
Sam Alllardyce: 25/1
