Next Wales manager: Tony Pulis favourite to replace Chris Coleman

The former Baggies boss is as short as 4/7 to replace Chris Coleman ahead of Ryan Giggs, who is priced at 2/1.

Albion's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Hawthorns proved to be the final straw for the West Brom board following a disastrous run of results that leave the Baggies just a point above the relegation zone.

Carl Robinson (16/1), Thierry Henry (16/1) and Craig Bellamy (20/1) have all been mentioned as possible candidates, but it appears to be a two-horse race if the bookies are to be believed.

Dean Saunders and Alan Pardew are the current long-shots at 25/1.

Pulis was born Pillgwenlly, Newport and made 77 appearances for Newport County between 1984-1986.

Current betting (as of 12pm, Nov 20)

Tony Pulis: 4/7

Ryan Giggs: 2/1

Carl Robinson: 16/1

Thierry Henry: 16/1

Craig Bellamy: 20/1

Dean Sunders: 25/1

Sam Alllardyce: 25/1