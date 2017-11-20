BREAKING: West Brom sack Tony Pulis

A statement released by the club on Monday morning thanked the Welshman for his efforts but said results over the back end of last season and this season had been ‘disappointing’.

Assistant head coach and former manager Gary Megson has agreed to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

Baggies chairman John Williams said: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club.

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Williams discussed Pulis’s decision with owner Guochuan Lai and the board over the weekend after the pair watched Albion slip to a 4-0 defeat at home to champions Chelsea.

It was the club’s fourth defeat in a row and their 11th game without a win and meant Pulis had delivered just two victories out of 21 league games.

Fans were calling his head at the game, chanting ‘Tony Pulis, get out of our club’, ‘Tony Pulis, your football is s***’, and ‘Pulis Out’.

The Welshman seemed resigned to his fate after the game, and gave what sounded like a farewell speech to the press.

Albion are now actively on the hunt for Pulis’s replacement.

More to follow.