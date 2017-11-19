West Brom 0 Chelsea 4 - Player ratings

Ben Foster

Pushed Hazard's shot into Morata's path but to be honest, he did well just to get a hand on it. His decision to rush out for the second was a mistake, but there was nothing he could have done about the third or the fourth, and he made a couple of impressive saves in between. 5/10

Gareth McAuley

Rolled by Bakayoko in the first half although he did well to recover. But he was part of a sluggish three-man defence that was off the pace. 5/10

Ahmed Hegazi

Gave away the free-kick that led to Chelsea's third, and seemed to ignore Hazard for their fourth. He's been impressive this season, but he was outclassed here. 5/10

Jonny Evans

Last season, Evans was a de facto man of the match contender each week. But this season he's been anonymous too often. Was done by Morata's flick for Chelsea's second. 5/10

Matt Phillips

It's been too long since an Albion player has run at the opposition but that's exactly what Phillips did. Set up Rondon's disallowed goal and was the home side's most threatening player. Why has it taken this long for him to get back into the team? 6/10

Gareth Barry Nailed Hazard early on, which only made him angry, and was rolled by the Belgian too easily in the build up to the first. Not his best game in an Albion shirt, and struggled to compete. 5/10

Grzegorz Krychowiak Dragged off at half-time after a poor first half. A decent player being wasted but his attitude in recent weeks needs questioning - especially when he's costing £108,000-a-week. 4/10

Jake Livermore Much better from the England international who was the best of the starting midfield trio. There were a couple of mishit shots, but also some nice touches in midfield. 6/10

Kieran Gibbs Does the simple things well and deserves to be playing in a better team. Must be wondering how he's still not won a game with Albion. 6/10

Jay Rodriguez Playing as the secondary striker, he fulfilled his role by slipping Rondon through twice. Also tracked back with purpose and passion, making other players in the team with a more defensive remit blush. 6/10

Salomon Rondon Strayed offside to ensure his goal was disallowed and was outmuscled twice when Rodriguez slipped him through. Not good enough. 4/10

Substitutes

Claudio Yacob (for Krychowiak 45)

Added some much-needed fight in midfield and was a vast improvement on the Pole. His tackle on Fabregas drew the biggest cheer of the day. 6/10

Oliver Burke (for Rodriguez 70)

Failed to have much of an impact, but it was 4-0 when he came on. 5/10

James McClean (for Phillips 84)

His typical ankle-biting won him a one-on-one, but then he missed it. McClean in microcosm. 5/10

Unused: Myhill, Nyom, Brunt, Robson-Kanu.