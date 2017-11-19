Advertising
Poll: Who would you like to see replace Tony Pulis as West Brom boss if he is sacked?
Tony Pulis seems resigned to losing his job as Albion boss following yesterday's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea.
It now seems like a case of when he will depart, rather than if.
Albion are believed to be seeking a replacement, although reports the club have approached Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill are wide of the mark.
But with that in mind, who would you like to see as the club's next head coach if Tony Pulis goes?
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment