Ally Robertson: West Brom players need to relax

I understand that sentiment, because exactly the same thing happened to us when we were relegated under Don Howe.

We were trying far too hard to do everything spot on, so we’d take an extra touch to settle the nerves and that would allow the other team to close us down and nick the ball.

When confidence is high, you move the ball around naturally, you don’t even think about it.

But at the moment, Albion’s play looks unnatural and disjointed, and frustration is beginning to surface on the pitch.

We’re getting to a critical point in Pulis’s tenure, the next few games will probably determine his future at the club.

The atmosphere will be tense at The Hawthorns today, but it won’t be until the game starts that we will start to gauge which way the wind is blowing.

It’s clear that the team have to get off to a good start if they want to get the fans on board, because there are a lot of unhappy Baggies out there at the moment.

The last thing Pulis needs is the team sitting too deep and inviting Chelsea on to them. If you let Antonio Conte’s team play, they are likely to rip through you.

Although we’ve scored four goals in the last two home games, we’ve not created enough chances at home this season.

Losing Nacer Chadli until Christmas is a blow, especially with James Morrison already out, but my solution is simple – put Matt Phillips on the right and Chris Brunt on the left.

They were two of the most important players last season and are dangerous on dead balls.

It’s up to Pulis who he plays in the middle of the park, but I’d like to see us with two strikers up front – particularly at home.

I’ve got huge respect for Pulis, and everything he’s done for the club, but he needs to go for it at The Hawthorns today if he wants to keep the crowd on side.

I would be surprised and disappointed if this was his last game – the chairman has always spoken about the importance of stability.

I’m praying Pulis will be able to turn it around, but there’s no getting away from the fact that we are entering a crucial period.

Hopefully the players will be able to shake off that fear.