West Brom vs Chelsea: Champions already playing catch-up

The champions are already nine points behind runaway leaders Manchester City and they can’t afford to slip any further back.

Every point is precious this season when it seems Pep Guardiola’s team are going to give away so few.

Even though there have been rumblings of discord behind the scenes and reports that all is not well at Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte’s men have still managed to win their last three games in the league.

Their last victory, a fortnight ago, was a statement win against Manchester United – another title contender currently struggling to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s team.

Conte dropped David Luiz for that match, but played down rumours of a rift with one of Roman Abramovich’s favourite players, saying the decision was purely tactical.

Even though his replacement Andreas Christensen impressed in defence, Conte’s decision to put 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu – son of former Baggie Kwame – on the bench instead of Luiz suggests there is something more to it.

This seems to be the modern Chelsea pattern though. Brilliant one year, basket case the next.

There is likely to be plenty of passion in the stands on Saturday but even the most furious Albion fans will do well to match Conte’s passion.

The Italian took English football by storm last season with his touchline antics and tactical innovation.

But this season, the 3-4-3 is not proving so successful.

Not only have teams wised up to the formation, with many more teams – including Albion in recent weeks – employing three at the back, but Chelsea have also lost key men to its success.

Alvaro Morata may have started on a hot goalscoring streak, but he doesn’t terrify Premier League back-lines in the same way Diego Costa did.

Morata needs someone to cross him the ball, someone to set it up for him, he doesn’t single-handedly score goals like the fiery Spain international.

Meanwhile, wing-back Victor Moses, one of the most important men in that system last season, is currently out with a thigh injury.

He’s not the only concern Conte has this weekend. Eden Hazard missed Belgium’s second game of the international break with a knock but he’s expected to be available.

Central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is also nursing a muscle injury and is a doubt while Michy Batshuayi is out with a foot injury.

But whatever team Conte puts out is likely to win. They can’t afford not to.