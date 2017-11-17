Proud Tony Pulis will hold his head high if sacked by West Brom

The Baggies boss is fighting for his job following a run of two wins in 20 league games.

He feared the chop after the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago and has admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if he was axed soon should results fail to improve.

But if the board does decide to act in the coming weeks, the experienced 59-year-old will be satisfied with what he’s achieved at The Hawthorns.

“If I left tomorrow, I'd put my record on the table and put it in front of anybody and see what they think of what I've done here in three years,” said Pulis.

“Yes we're on a bad run and everything is determined by the next game.

“But no one ever looks back and sees there was Samaras, Varela, Pocognoli, Gamboa – 11 players were bought that summer before and not one made a profit.

“I inherited those players and we finished 13th that year.”

Pulis is happy with the foundations he’s laid at the club since his arrival on January 1, 2015.

He pointed out that the Baggies had never been in a relegation fight during his tenure, but has come to terms with the fact he may be leaving soon.

“What has happened is the expectations have gone through the roof,” he said. “This club has fought relegation battles to the last days.

“They’ve had supporters carrying managers (Bryan Robson) around the pitch on the last game of the season because of results going for them that have kept them up.

“In the three years I’ve been here this football club has been nowhere near getting relegated.

“We are one win off where we were last year when we ended up being in eighth position more than anywhere else.

“If there comes a time when everybody thinks this is not going to happen, this is not going to be right, then fine.

“I’m big enough, old enough and have been round the block enough to know that that’s the cut off time.

“I’m an experienced person and not a young boy. I know the game, I know the score.”

Owner Guochuan Lai has flown in from China for this weekend’s game with Chelsea.

Although he was always planning to come, his attendance could be significant on a day that is likely to see the home fans turn on the head coach if things don’t improve.

Pulis plans to speak to Lai and chairman John Williams on Friday night to gauge how they’re feeling.

“I will speak to the Chinese, I’ll speak to John (Williams), I’ll get a feeling from them,” he said. “The most important thing is the football club.

“This football club will be here long after I’ve left. It’s not about Tony Pulis it’s about the football club and the football team and everything that surrounds it.”

Pulis hasn’t been on a run this bad since a seven-game winless streak during his first stint at Stoke City in 2004, but he kept his job then before being sacked the following summer.

“I should look back and have a look at what happened,” said Pulis. “It was a sneaky 1-0 against Millwall. We could do with a sneaky 1-0 tomorrow.”