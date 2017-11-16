One moment could change everything for West Brom – Gareth Barry

The Baggies host reigning champions Chelsea tomorrow with pressure increasing severely on boss Tony Pulis – particularly with owner Guochuan Lai set to be in attendance.

And veteran midfielder Barry, who signed from Everton for £1million in the summer, hopes Albion can produce a shock result to end a run of 10 matches without victory.

“You can’t get away from the run we’re on,” said the 36-year-old. “It’s important that we try to put that right as quickly as possible so that’s our target.

“Chelsea at home – the current champions – is obviously a tough game. You need that one little moment in a season that can turn things. What better game to do it than against them at home.

“You can kick on from then.”

Barry won his first two matches in an Albion shirt, 1-0 at Burnley in the Premier League and 3-1 at Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup.

However, it’s been nothing since pain since with Barry starting nine of those 10 winless matches, only missing the EFL Cup defeat at home to Manchester City.

And that means he will not mind what sparks the Baggies’ season, and is putting in the effort to make sure his side can capitalise on any opportunities that come their way.

“We need one moment, a slice of luck that goes your way,” he added. “It’s easy to say that, but if you work hard you can get those little breaks.

“We have to keep believing in what we’re doing.

“The quicker that happens the better.”

Meanwhile, former striking target Odion Ighalo revealed the Baggies were never close to signing him while he was at Watford, who instead accepted a £20million offer from Chinese outfit Chanchung Yatai back in January.

“West Brom did not meet Watford valuation but when the Chinese offered £20m, it was not bad cash for Watford. I moved (to China) because that was what was best for me,” said the Nigerian international.