Supporters' group flying the flag for Polish Baggies at The Hawthorns

Marcel Jakubowski, the teenager who has started the Polish Baggies supporters’ group, decided to buy a flag to alert fans who are not on social media of the group’s existence.

He plans to hang it in the Smethwick End for Saturday’s visit to Chelsea, and has been blown away by the response.

Not only has membership soared, the club have contacted the 17-year-old from Wolverhampton with an offer to help him and he has also been invited to attend the Albion Assembly fans’ forum.

On Thursday, he is holding his the first official meeting of 'Polish Baggies' at The Hawthorns from 6.30pm.

“I got the flag because I thought as a supporters group we need a flag so that people that go to games but may not be active on social media also know about the Polish Baggies,” Jakubowski told the Express & Star.

“The response has been fantastic. I had a few people show interest and want to be part of the group and had a lot of WBA supporters just messaging and saying how happy they are that the Polish community is involved with the club.

"I also had people that have Polish roots saying how proud it makes them to hear about the Polish Baggies so the response has been really good.

“The club contacted me in the first week of making the page, they really want to support me as they are keen to build a link with the Polish community.

“I was even invited to the Albion Assembly meeting so everything is going great.”

Polish Baggies is just the latest supporters’ group to be set up in the last 12 months.

It follows on from Apna Albion, a Punjabi supporters’ group, and Proud Baggies, an LGBT supporters’ group.

All three groups liaise with the club about their relevant societies and cultures in an effort to improve relations and encourage more fans to come to games.