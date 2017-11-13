Menu

Baggies Broadcast: Episode 4 - Will Tony Pulis suffer the Blues?

By Luke Hatfield | West Bromwich Albion | Published: | Last Updated:

Listen in to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - brought to you by Expressandstar.com.

Will Tony Pulis suffer the Blues?

Luke Hatfield hosts the show alongside West Brom correspondent Matt Wilson, whilst Digital journalist and huge baggies fan Andy Turton also offers his thoughts on all things Albion.

The lads look at the international performers from Albion, whilst lads also play a game of true or false with some testing Baggies questions.

As always they look ahead to the coming fixture, this time against Antonio Conte's Chelsea, and debate whether they can pull anything from the challenging game.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

