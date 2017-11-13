Baggies Broadcast: Episode 4 - Will Tony Pulis suffer the Blues?

Luke Hatfield hosts the show alongside West Brom correspondent Matt Wilson, whilst Digital journalist and huge baggies fan Andy Turton also offers his thoughts on all things Albion.

The lads look at the international performers from Albion, whilst lads also play a game of true or false with some testing Baggies questions.

As always they look ahead to the coming fixture, this time against Antonio Conte's Chelsea, and debate whether they can pull anything from the challenging game.

