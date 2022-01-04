Notification Settings

Bescot Beat - Season 4 Episode 8: The Wilkinson Worldie

By Jonny DruryWalsall podcastPublished:

Joe Edwards and Jonny Drury bring you the first Bescot Beat of 2022 and reflect on a thrilling 3-3 thriller on New Years Day - and talk about a number of topics coming out of the club.

The pair look at -

The Wilkinson Worldie

The NYD comeback

January signings

Otis Khan and his contract talks

And touch on investment at the club and what the future holds!

Walsall podcast

By Jonny Drury

Journalist

