Walsall keeper Tommy Simkin ready to set himself new goals

The Walsall-born Stoke City loanee has kept six clean sheets in 14 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Bescot in the summer.

He also shipped six goals against Fleetwood Town in a 6-2 defeat earlier this month while his mistakes led to goals against Chesterfield and Grimsby Town respectively.

But the 19-year-old is wise enough to understand that it’s all part of the learning process for a young goalkeeper.

“That comes down to the gaffer. He has been brilliant even from the youngest player to the oldest player,” Simkin acknowledged

“He treats us all the same. He’s really honest and he has been brilliant with me. We have good chats and conversations and again with Gaz (Waddock), Daz (Byfield) and Stilly (Dan Still).

“I had a really good conversation after the Grimsby game with them. Probably some truths came out but that’s what is needed in football.

“Just getting stuff off your chest which makes you go and play with freedom. That’s what I did (at Accrington) and that’s when I play my best football with a smile on my face.”

Simkin has entered a growing list of young goalkeepers to thrive at Walsall after following in the footsteps of the likes of Neil Etheridge, Liam Roberts, Carl Rushworth and Jackson Smith.

The teenager has also made five caps for England under-20s and captained his country to a pair of wins over Italy and Czechia respectively during the last international break. And Simkin has backed himself to continue progressing to eventually fulfil his long-term target of playing at the very highest level.

“You’re playing at the best level that you can at your age which is unbelievable,” he continued.

“Playing against world class players and it’s a pinch yourself moment but I know how good I am and how good I can get.

“That’s not in an arrogant way but just my confidence. As long as I keep grafting here then those opportunities will come.

“I’m not scared of what anyone thinks. I’m a young lad whose got big ambitions to reach the top of the game.

“I’ve hit one of them already, which was four England caps this season.

“I’m going to sit down, re-evaluate it and set a higher one.”